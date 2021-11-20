Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 113.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,818,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,496,675 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 907,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,002,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,493,000 after purchasing an additional 890,172 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,201,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,244,000 after purchasing an additional 539,022 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,328,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 160.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 323,582 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer sold 28,763 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $310,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 33,700 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $364,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARR opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $12.56.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 144.33% and a return on equity of 8.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.66%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $10.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration.

