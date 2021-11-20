Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,391,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 435,766 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.75% of Radian Group worth $30,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Radian Group by 20.3% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 94,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 57.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 17.2% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on RDN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.10.

RDN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.31.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.60 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 12.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.51%.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.