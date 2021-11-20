Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,996,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,210 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.64% of Antero Resources worth $30,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Antero Resources by 42.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,114 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Antero Resources by 352.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,105 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 113,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 376.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 284,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,041,000. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $18.18 on Friday. Antero Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.40.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 28.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $19.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,013 shares of company stock worth $5,011,900 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.