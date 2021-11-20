Invesco Ltd. Has $30.45 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 378,638 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $30,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Perficient by 97,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,778 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,769 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Perficient by 1,270.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 124,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after acquiring an additional 115,682 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 2.6% in the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 8.9% in the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 500,061 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $40,215,000 after acquiring an additional 40,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 11.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRFT opened at $146.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 89.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.51 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Perficient had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRFT shares. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Perficient from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

