Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $401.68

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $401.68 and last traded at $401.35, with a volume of 918632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
