Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Reaches New 52-Week High at $401.68

Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $401.68 and last traded at $401.35, with a volume of 918632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $377.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $361.75.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.