Investec Group (LON:INVP) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Investec Group (LON:INVP) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 367 ($4.79) and last traded at GBX 353.90 ($4.62), with a volume of 224137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 353.50 ($4.62).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.14%.

The firm has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 9.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 316.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 298.94.

In other news, insider Fani Titi bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, with a total value of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

