Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 3,516 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 833% compared to the typical volume of 377 call options.

ATNX opened at $1.91 on Friday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $26,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have bought a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Athenex in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Athenex by 432.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Athenex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athenex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

