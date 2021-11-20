ION Price Hits $0.0397 on Major Exchanges (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 27.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. ION has a total market capitalization of $546,492.79 and approximately $12.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for $0.0397 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded up 80.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.03 or 0.00218678 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.40 or 0.00665018 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016139 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00077144 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000564 BTC.

ION Profile

ION (ION) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,090 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,090 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

