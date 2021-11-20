Iowa State Bank Has $393,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Iowa State Bank trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,748,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 373,385 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $232.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.66 and its 200-day moving average is $224.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $175.83 and a 1-year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.