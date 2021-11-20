IQVIA Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $8.24 Per Share (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for IQVIA in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $8.24 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.25. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IQV. Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $268.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $217,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.0% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 167,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

