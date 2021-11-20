IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target Raised to $290.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

IQV has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.85.

NYSE:IQV opened at $268.17 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.25 and a 200-day moving average of $248.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter worth approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after acquiring an additional 674,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

