IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Raised to $261.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $261.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.67% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Argus raised their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.85.

IQVIA stock opened at $268.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. IQVIA has a one year low of $165.52 and a one year high of $272.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.3% during the second quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 2.4% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in IQVIA by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 21.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

