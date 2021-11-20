IronRidge Resources’ (IRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.

IRR stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.

About IronRidge Resources

IronRidge Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Africa and Australia. It explores for lithium, bauxite, titania, and iron ore. The company's flagship project is Zaranou gold project, which includes 3,982 square kilometers of gold deposits and 774 square kilometers of lithium deposits located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa.

