IronRidge Resources’ (IRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IronRidge Resources (LON:IRR) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 32 ($0.42) price objective on the stock.
IRR stock opened at GBX 23.50 ($0.31) on Tuesday. IronRidge Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 11.37 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 20.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £134.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.17.
About IronRidge Resources
