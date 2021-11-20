Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 104,590.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 45,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 44,974 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRWD. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 348.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,364,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,228 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 255.3% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,547,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 6,258,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,552,000 after purchasing an additional 875,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 78.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,758,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,638,000 after purchasing an additional 775,496 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.26. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $14.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The company’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

