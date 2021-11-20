iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 89.1% from the October 14th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 969,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

USIG stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $62.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

