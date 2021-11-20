iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) Shares Up 0.3%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USIG) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $60.13 and last traded at $60.07. 1,979,179 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 1,025,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $60.38.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.