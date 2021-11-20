iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 11,434 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,112% compared to the typical daily volume of 356 call options.

DGRO opened at $53.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.65. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

