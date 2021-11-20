iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Stake Cut by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIZE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIZE opened at $136.98 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.94.

