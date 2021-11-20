iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 599.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 10,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 41,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after buying an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

