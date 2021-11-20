iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stake Boosted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 126.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $120.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.89. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.31 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.