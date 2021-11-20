Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Citigroup currently has $3.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $7.00.

TALK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Italk in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Italk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.70 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.37.

Italk stock opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. Italk has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $12.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Italk in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Italk in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

