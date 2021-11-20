Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Down to $3.30

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $3.20. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $456.66 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.4316 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the 2nd quarter worth about $315,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 1,836.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 48,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Itaú Corpbanca by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,420 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB)

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

