Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ivanhoe Mines (OTCMKTS:IVPAF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IVPAF opened at $7.98 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Mines has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $8.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.38.

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its projects include Platreef Project, Kamao-Kakila Project, Western Foreland Project, and Kipushi Project. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland and William Beckwith Hayden on April 29, 1993 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

