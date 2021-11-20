IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $127.72 million, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.36.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 18.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,687,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after acquiring an additional 425,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 17.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 146,034 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IZEA Worldwide (IZEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.