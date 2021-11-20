Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou Sells 98,739 Shares

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total transaction of $14,392,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $146.42 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.05 and a 1 year high of $148.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.33.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 24.07%.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,760,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,890,000 after buying an additional 92,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,907,000 after purchasing an additional 408,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,659,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,799,000 after purchasing an additional 31,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,262,000 after purchasing an additional 96,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,481,000 after purchasing an additional 504,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.