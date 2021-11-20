Jaguar Mining Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.03 (OTCMKTS:JAGGF)

Jaguar Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAGGF) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0321 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of Jaguar Mining stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $279.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 2.18. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Get Jaguar Mining alerts:

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining, Inc engages in the production, development, and exploration of gold in the Iron Quadrangle. Its operations include Turmalina Gold Mine, Caeté Complex, Paciência Gold Mine, reserves and resources, technical reports, and Jaguar Mining Dams. The company was founded by Daniel R. Titcomb in 1984 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.