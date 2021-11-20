Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Jaguar Mining Inc. (TSE:JAG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of TSE JAG opened at C$4.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$354.23 million and a PE ratio of 6.38. Jaguar Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.70 and a 12 month high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.24.

About Jaguar Mining

Jaguar Mining Inc, a junior gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold producing properties in Brazil. Its principal assets include the Turmalina Gold Mine Complex, CaetÃ© Gold Mine Complex, and the PaciÃªncia Gold Mine Complex located in the Iron Quadrangle in the state of Minas Gerais.

