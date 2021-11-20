James E. Nevels Sells 3,050 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $46.77 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.09. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.05%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of WestRock by 287.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

