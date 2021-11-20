Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.36.

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $128.37 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.19.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,536 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,019,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,648,000 after acquiring an additional 482,295 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

