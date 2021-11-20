Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,997 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after acquiring an additional 967,343 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after acquiring an additional 443,420 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 883.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 274,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,767,000 after acquiring an additional 246,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average is $155.19. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $126.01 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The business had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.36.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $856,882.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,162 shares of company stock worth $2,146,536. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

