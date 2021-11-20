Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE IGT opened at $27.57 on Thursday. International Game Technology has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.82.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 460.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 54,800 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in International Game Technology by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,140,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,326,000 after buying an additional 385,711 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Game Technology by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 65,211 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in International Game Technology by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 30,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 5,982 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.