Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($66.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 12 month high of €62.22 ($70.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.55.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Analyst Recommendations for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

