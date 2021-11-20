Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €53.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($66.70) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €59.30 ($67.39).

Siemens Healthineers stock opened at €66.38 ($75.43) on Wednesday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.92 ($41.95) and a 12 month high of €62.22 ($70.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66. The company has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion and a PE ratio of 42.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €54.55.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

