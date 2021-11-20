Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s FY2023 earnings at $4.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

CMWAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

CMWAY opened at $70.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.73. Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a twelve month low of $57.20 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking Services; Business and Private Banking; Institutional Banking and Markets; Wealth Management; New Zealand; and International Financial Services and Corporate Other.

