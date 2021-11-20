Jefferies Financial Group Raises ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $80.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays upped their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.84.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a one year low of $11.34 and a one year high of $62.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $639,401,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,972 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,966,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

