Jennifer Gudenkauf Sells 10,382 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

