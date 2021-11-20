Jennifer Gudenkauf Sells 10,382 Shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stock

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf sold 10,382 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $246,157.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of WBT opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.32. Welbilt, Inc has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $25.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 2.32.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 32,298 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Welbilt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,499,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
Welbilt Company Profile
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
