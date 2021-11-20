Jeremy Skule Sells 865 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeremy Skule also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.68, for a total transaction of $170,993.20.

On Monday, September 13th, Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $207.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $123.27 and a one year high of $214.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.05 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

