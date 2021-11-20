Jet2 (LON:JET2) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Jet2 (LON:JET2)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) price target on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 48.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JET2. Canaccord Genuity restated an “under review” rating on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,580 ($20.64) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jet2 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,702.50 ($22.24).

Shares of LON JET2 opened at GBX 1,067 ($13.94) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,232.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,264.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87. Jet2 has a 12-month low of GBX 1,020 ($13.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,573.22 ($20.55).

In other news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72), for a total value of £4,725,000 ($6,173,242.75).

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

