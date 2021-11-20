John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 14th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE HPI traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.21. 40,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.31 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets in preferred stocks or other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

