JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) a €66.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.18) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($96.59) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($68.18) price target on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €71.50 ($81.25).

Shares of LXS opened at €55.28 ($62.82) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €51.70 ($58.75) and a 12 month high of €67.38 ($76.57). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.08.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

