JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,410 Shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GMTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 421.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,138,000 after buying an additional 1,016,317 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,654,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,472,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,801,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMTX opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.89 and a current ratio of 12.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. Research analysts expect that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

