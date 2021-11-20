JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter worth about $256,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,284,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,198,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Austria ETF alerts:

EWO opened at $24.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a twelve month low of $17.64 and a twelve month high of $26.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Austria ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.