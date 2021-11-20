JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $49,000 Holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Technology by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ROM opened at $131.27 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $132.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

