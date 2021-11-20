JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $38,000 Investment in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $97.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $70.96 and a 52-week high of $99.83.

