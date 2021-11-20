JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,547,000 after purchasing an additional 545,814 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 99.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 235,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after purchasing an additional 117,065 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 263.1% during the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 70,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 51,174 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 172.9% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 46,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $47.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $47.68 and a one year high of $49.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.