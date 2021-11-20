JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Short Interest Up 34.6% in October

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the October 14th total of 715,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.5 days.

JSR stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.40. JSR has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $31.50.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as acrylonitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

