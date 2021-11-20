Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Increases Dividend to $0.62 Per Share

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.6234 per share on Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Jumbo’s previous dividend of $0.31.

Shares of JUMSY stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.29. Jumbo has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $18.72.

Jumbo Company Profile

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of specialized products. It offers baby items, seasonal items, decoration items, books, and stationery. It operates through the following geographical segments: Greece, Cyprus, Bulgaria, and Romania. The company was founded on November 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

