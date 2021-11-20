Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th.

Kadant has increased its dividend payment by 15.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Kadant has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kadant to earn $8.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

Get Kadant alerts:

Shares of KAI opened at $234.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.12. Kadant has a 52-week low of $126.29 and a 52-week high of $238.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.33. Kadant had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 10.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kadant will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Mckenney sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total transaction of $1,046,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,910 shares of company stock worth $11,001,835. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kadant by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kadant by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.