Kadena Price Down 12.4% Over Last Week (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. In the last week, Kadena has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kadena has a total market cap of $3.13 billion and approximately $56.21 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be bought for about $19.85 or 0.00033415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kadena alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00070117 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00090380 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,340.55 or 0.07305986 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,631.82 or 1.00371946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena Profile

Kadena’s launch date was August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 157,708,968 coins. Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io . Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kadena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kadena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.