Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

KALA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALA opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.28 and a current ratio of 5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.34. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 49,591 shares of company stock worth $89,264 over the last three months. 30.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

