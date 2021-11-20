Katrina Lake Sells 33,368 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $1,007,046.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Katrina Lake also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,073,126.86.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Katrina Lake sold 33,360 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total transaction of $1,111,221.60.

On Monday, October 18th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,079,464.88.

On Friday, September 17th, Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $1,322,421.87.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Katrina Lake sold 33,358 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $1,144,512.98.

Stitch Fix stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -285.77 and a beta of 1.81. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.45 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $571.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.20.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 75.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

